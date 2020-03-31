Defeating the pandemic

History: "The indispensable common denominator," tells us better times are ahead
Today, all over this great land of the free, everything we have taken for granted in the past: opening day at the ballpark, having a meal at a restaurant with friends or family and numerous other activities have been curtailed or cancelled. In fact, it seems the world has been turned upside down.
However, history reminds us that "pandemics" and other similar tragic events have been with mankind for centuries. For example, we dare not forget the great pandemic related to the "Spanish" flu of 1918. The 1918 pandemic had dire consequences for millions of people throughout the world.
Further, history tells us, that many great disasters that have taken place in the past have come and gone. This pandemic of 2020 known as the coronavirus, will in time also be gone.
In retrospect, we the citizens of this republic, must remain optimistic, fearless and willing to do our part to stem the coronavirus and all that it brings with it.
Finally, let us all turn from fear, anxiety and depression. Instead let us work with others and certainly do our part to eliminate this modern day pandemic in this new decade of the 2020's. As caring Americans let us be kind to each other-even at a distance-understanding and patient in all our endeavors. With God's help we will defeat this pandemic.
