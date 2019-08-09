I read the recent article about the proposed development project in southern Elkton.
If this goes through as planned, or even if it doesn’t, I have a request for the officials of Cecil County: Please create a public transportation system that includes the people of southern Cecil County.
I’ve seen many individuals and families struggle with one or no car to get to jobs, doctors and shopping. They get trapped in a downward spiral where it becomes easier just to give up.
Seniors, people with disabilities, young people just starting out in the working world, and people recovering from illness and addiction are just a few example of residents who need a little help to be successful in our community. A bus system doesn’t seem too much to ask in a county that desires economic growth. Also, it should be affordable.
Sometimes families just have car trouble. Knowing they could continue to go to work and appointments while their car is repaired would relieve a lot of stress.
When the county flourishes, please don’t forget your rural residents. We have a lot to offer down here too.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.