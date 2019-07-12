Recently our county council allowed the budget proposed by County Executive Alan McCarthy to take effect without challenge. The proposed cost to the taxpayers was increased significantly for many items.
The council couldn’t come up with any cost reductions for any items — no reductions for anything! Once again the county executive’s large spending increases take effect because of the county council’s inaction.
Joe Tropp is the Cecil County coordinator or Campaign for Liberty
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.