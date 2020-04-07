Community safety concerns

I took a walk back to the construction site behind The Apartments at Charlestown Crossing after the crew had quit for the day. There is one portable toilet. No portable sink with soap and paper towels, no hand sanitizer near the site, unless it is inside the portable toilet.
This seems illegal under current guidelines for a WHO declared pandemic and Public Health Emergency of International Concern. Everyone needs proper hand sanitizing access.
This construction site should be provided these things or shut down.
