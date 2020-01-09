To the editor,
The Wilmington-Newark chapter of Citizens’ Climate Lobby (CCL) will host a memorial in Wilmington on Jan. 17, 2020.
The memorial is for Citizens’ Climate Lobby’s founder Marshall Saunders. In the ten months after being trained in climate communications by Vice President Al Gore, Marshall Saunders gave presentations to over 2,700 people.
Concerned that the solutions offered were not a match to the scale of the problem, he then founded Citizens’ Climate Education (CCE) and Citizens’ Climate Lobby (CCL) in October of 2007. Today, CCE and CCL train and support tens of thousands of citizens as they educate members of Congress, the media, and their fellow citizens about fair and effective climate solutions, steadily creating the political will for a stable climate.
Marshall has spoken at more than 300 Service Clubs in a dozen countries and at five Rotary International Conventions. He was founder and former chairman of the board of Grameen de la Frontera, a microcredit lender in Sonora that has made loans to more than 10,000 impoverished women in rural Mexico. Marshall served on the boards of microcredit organizations including Grameen de la Frontera, US FINCA International, Cashpor Technical Services in Malaysia, and FINCA in Ecuador.
Marshall was 80 years old when he passed.
The event will be at the Episcopal Church of Saints Andrew & Matthew (SsAM) 719 N. Shipley Street in Wilmington, DE 19801, on Friday Jan. 17th, 2020 from 7-8:30 p.m. Please RSVP if you are planning to attend to mnwilcove@gmail.com
“To say that he made the most of his time on this earth would be an understatement,” said CCL Executive Director Mark Reynolds. “In addition to being the most kind and generous person I’ve ever known, he was also a visionary, someone who saw the things that are broken in our world and then set out to fix them. As Buckminster Fuller once said, ‘The things to do are: the things that need doing, that you see need to be done, and that no one else seems to see need to be done.’ That was Marshall, doing the things that needed to be done that nobody else was doing.”
Citizens’ Climate Lobby is a national nonprofit organization with local chapters across the country. The group has been the primary catalyst for the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act. To learn more about our work, visit citizensclimatelobby.org.
