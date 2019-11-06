Changes in humans are not that easy when it comes to traditional animal meat. I’ve read a book by author Paul Shapiro who speaks of “Clean Meat." As innovators around the world have demonstrated, it is possible to provide the same meat-centric dishes that people love by cultivating meat directly from animal cells. This method will use far less land and water. It will help curb the rising antimicrobial resistance driven by modern industrial animal agriculture. It will help us feed 10 billion people on a planet with finite, increasingly depleted resources. Cultured meat is produced in a completely sterile environment. On the other hand, slaughterhouses are not sterile and bacteria commonly contaminates the meat, causing millions of people to suffer food borne illnesses every year. It appears there are a lot of environmental advantages to eliminating 50 million heads of cattle, except milkers, 100 million chickens except egg layers, 20 million pigs etc. I’ve noticed that Clean Meat is similar to “clean energy” in that they immediately both have the environmental benefits and the decrease in food borne pathogens and drug residues. Clean Meat will produce faster cleaner and it’s real meat, not artificial meat. I agree it sounds like sci-fi, but Japan has been eating it for a few years and can't tell any difference except no bones! Real meat, healthier, and may soon be accepted. Another advantage is more fields for crops to grow and export and feed America at a lower cost.
