To the Editor,
In the last couple of years I’ve seen changes in Cecil County. New circles, the project at the old Nazarene Camp site, the repairing of the 273 bridge and the new race track at Fair Hill.
The proposed plans for a business park and complete warehouse space, are in the works near the Interstate 95 interchange near Route 279, as well as possibly another hotel and a fast food restaurant. There are new Ryan and Keystone Cecil County communities being built. One major project is on route 7, a Ryan project.
It seems that the availability of developable land, mounting growth pressures in surrounding jurisdictions and the presence of I-95 and Route 40 effectively guarantee rapid growth in Cecil County, including job growth. Keeping up with our growing county we see the private sector job base has recently grown, with Amazon, Fortress Steel, Lidl, Medline, PetSmart, and TruAire creating over 1,800 jobs.
It appears we will see more interest in property business investments and heavy traffic in our near future!
