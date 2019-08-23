I moved back to Chesapeake City three years ago after having previously resided here for 20 years. In the past, I owned the Canal Creamery and was a member of the Scenic Byways Corridor Management Plan — I understand Cecil County did not pass the plan. I also had the opportunity to be president of the Merchants Association and of the Tourism Board.
I tried then and I am trying now to do something good for a town I call home. If this cellular tower gets built our home’s values will fall exponentially. I wouldn't have bought a house here if I had known about the cell tower proposal — I must say I have great "buyer's remorse."
This should be of great concern to the people. Very few showed up Monday night to protest this tower being built in a residential and highly valuable tourism location. The nearby C&D Canal trail is very well-attended, weather permitting. Hundreds of people come to use this wonderful exercise area, with many coming from out of state. It is amazing to see the deluge of people come who want to be healthy and exercise.
This place is a very viable location for many things, but I do not think a cell tower is one of them. Please consider tourism and a safe place to live.
I surely hope more people will show up and speak out at the Aug. 29 Board of Zoning Appeals meeting.
