We the People, the voters of Cecil County, elected leadership we assumed held Republican ideals. And what did we get?
Tax-and-spend budgets with no discussion about spending cuts. I listened to the council's deliberations on the budget and was astonished — talk of cutting any expenses was non-existent.
Councilwoman Jackie Gregory whispered some suggestions, but it was entirely too little, too late. The other council members were eerily silent. No resistance to our county executive's budget. No input, no voice and we thought we voted for Republicans.
The taxpaying voters have been lied to again. The council and county executive need to review Republican ideals and the party's platform, and either resign or begin to be the representation that we, the voting taxpayers, elected.
