Cecil County taxes: What does $50 mean to you?

To the Editor,
I am not a tax expert and I have no affiliation with any political party. But I’m a homeowner who has lived in Cecil County for thirty years and also a business owner who, like countless others, has seen their life, operations and plans for the next year profoundly disrupted by the Covid-19 outbreak. Therefore, I believe it is my responsibility as a member of this community to shed some light on a topic that is increasingly disturbing to me.
The clamor and political noise over taxes in our county, particularly the call to switch to constant-yield property tax rates, seems irresponsible and oblivious to the current pandemic-caused predicament that local governments all over the country are facing. Unemployment filings are surging and local businesses are severely challenged which means that many towns, counties and states are going to come up short on revenues. These are revenues that will be needed to somehow get back to normal. So, as an alternative to inciting fear with misleading claims of a “$2.3 million tax increase”, let’s look at the pertinent facts of the proposed 2021 Cecil County Budget from the individual property owner’s perspective.
The average Cecil County homeowner's property, previously assessed at $250,000, paid $2603.50 in property tax. For 2021, the State of Maryland has increased property value assessments in Cecil County by 1.93%. At this rate, the same house is now assessed at $254,825. At the current tax rate ( 1.0414 - unchanged since 2017 ), the property tax becomes $2,653.75. This is a $50.25 increase. So, for the cost of a few trips to McDonalds or a fraction of your monthly cable bill, you are paying for:
A new library.
The continued improvement of our schools.
Infrastructure that has brought jobs and increased our tax base.
Two new elementary schools.
Our parks and a wide range of recreational opportunities.
Maintaining support of the Sheriff's Dept, EMS and Fire Departments.
And a long list of less obvious departments and services.
None of these things are extravagances or evidence of a "liberal" mindset. They are, in fact, the building blocks of society and quality-of-life elements that no partisan argument can refute. Certainly, they represent the proper agenda of a modern county government.
It should be noted that for most people in the U.S., the equity they have in their house is their most valuable asset and that in this scenario you've gained nearly $5,000 which is 100 times more than $50. Stay safe.
