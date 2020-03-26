Cecil County should decarcerate to flatten the COVID-19 curve

Dear Editor:
Our leadership in Cecil has worked miracles to take the appropriate measures in a short amount of time to keep us all as safe as possible. There is still another measure that should be taken in the interest of keeping the public safe from COVID-19 that we have seen adopted in other cities.
We should take immediate steps to decarcerate the Cecil County Detention Center (CCDC) as much as possible.
I know the instant reaction is “are you crazy!?”, but there is real evidence to support this and there would be restrictions on who would be considered.
Jails are known to be prime breeding grounds for infectious diseases. Incarcerated people can’t fight off disease because of the close quarters and inability to avoid contact with other inmates. As COVID-19 festers in CCDC, the staff, guards, and delivery personnel all end up at a greater risk of becoming infected and carrying the virus.
As all those people then begin to head home or shop for groceries, they will carry COVID-19 out into the general population in Cecil County and create a larger risk for all of us.
A hot zone of COVID-19 anywhere creates a risk to all of us. We are still early in the cycle of exposure so there are some steps that can be taken now to decrease our risk. This is by no means a comprehensive list, but it’s a start:
- No new low-level offenders admitted on money bonds
- Release low-level offenders currently being held pre-trial on bond
- Release any low-level offenders over the age of 50
- Release pretrial individuals who meet CDC standard of “vulnerable” except for charges that require a dangerousness hearing.
- Release anyone being held simply because of failure to pay fees or fines
- All individuals within 6 months of parole should be placed on parole no
Taking these actions to lower the jail population now will lower the risk in CCDC and thus, to all of the population of Cecil County. These are unprecedented times and our leaders need to take smart measures to ensure the public safety by preventing the spread of COVID-19.
For a more comprehensive view, look up Massachusetts house bill HD4963.
