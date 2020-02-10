There is a myth that has become persistent throughout the country that needs to be cleared up. That myth is the idea that immigrants are a drain on the economy and do not pay taxes. This narrative has been pushed extra hard recently to scapegoat the immigrant community for many ills in our nation. In doing some research into the facts, I hope to dispel this myth and show that the immigrant community is an asset not only to our nation, but also to the growth of Cecil County.
Let’s start with the big picture. IRS data from 2015 shows that undocumented immigrants paid $23.6 billion in income tax from 4.4 million tax returns. The IRS also notes that immigrant workers who collect paychecks paid $9 billion in payroll taxes. Furthermore, the Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy estimates that the immigrant community contributes $11.7 billion dollars annually to state and local coffers via things like property and sales taxes. Add that all up and you come to about $43 billion dollars per year that the immigrant community is contributing to this nation. Why wouldn’t we want it?
It is important to note that while they pay billions into the system, people who are undocumented can not draw upon the benefits of the system. Undocumented people are not eligible to receive benefits from social security, Medicare, or even the earned income tax credit. So to recap, undocumented immigrants are paying $43 billion in and taking $0 out annually.
You might ask “How can they pay taxes without a social security number?”. An excellent question! In 1996 the US government instituted the Individual Taxpayer Identification Number (ITIN), which allows people without social security numbers to still file tax returns. For people who are working to earn citizenship, showing documented tax filings via the ITIN can help them as they work to show stability and how they contribute.
In closing, as we look to continue strong economic growth in Cecil County, we need to be welcoming of those in the immigrant community who want to be a part of that growth. The 287g program is hanging a big “not welcome” sign to the immigrant community of Cecil. This will cause us all to miss out on the huge help the immigrant community has to offer us and stifle our growth.
