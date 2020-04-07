Cecil County needs you to be counted in the Census

Dear Editor:
As we are facing a very serious week because of the coronavirus epidemic, it is hard to think of anything else, except keeping our families, friends and neighbors safe. But there are signs of hope in Cecil County as Spring blossoms in our neighborhoods and the countryside. Overcoming the economic impact of this health crisis will depend on government allocating resources to assist our people.
Federal and state funding will be even more important to help our community recover from this pandemic. The number of residents and businesses will determine funding levels.
The 2020 Census will give our officials population figures that government assistance will be based. As of this week, only 43.5% of Cecil County residents have responded.
The US Census Bureau has sent letters to invite people to complete their Census online at www.my2020census.gov. The Census Bureau has also sent Census form that can be completed and returned at no cost. The public can also call toll-free telephone number, 1-844-330-2020, to complete their Census.
Please help Cecil County receive its fair share of government funding by being counted in the 2020 Census. Our community needs federal and state funding to help us recover after this health crisis.
Stand up for Cecil County and be counted in the 2020 Census.
