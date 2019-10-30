During the most trying times of our country’s history, Congressman Elijah Cummings’ loud voice roared, and indeed reverberated around the world, for the causes that drove him every day — for civil and human rights, civil rights and voting rights and equal rights — the principles on which our democracy was founded. Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi called him the “North Star of the House.” He was eloquently eulogized by former United States Presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama and other dignitaries. President Obama called the congressman “a man of noble and good heart.” They all agreed that Congressman Cummings was an honorable man from very humble beginnings — someone who fought “the good fight” until the end of his life. He was lauded for his abiding friendships and willingness to seek common ground with colleagues from all political parties and philosophies. A federal worker called him “the balance beam in the Congress and a fighter for fairness for the average working American.” Congressman Cummings was guided by a moral conviction that everyone was entitled to live a life of opportunity and to enjoy the dignity of earning a living wage, providing for their families and having access to health care as he fought for the founding principles of our democracy. Congressman Cummings was passionately driven by his faith and his love for people, always finding ways to lift them up, open doors of opportunity for them, and providing mentorship especially for those who struggled. He believed that for government to work for the people, that ll of us should have access to participation in our government by having access to voting. He was someone who didn’t just live in his community, he was a member of it as demonstrated by his respect and compassion for his neighbors, extending a helping hand and needed support. Congressman Elijah Cummings lived a life of purpose and a deep love for his fellow man, his family, his colleagues and his country.
As we remember and honor the life of Congressman Elijah Cummings, we will continue to promote the ideals of his lifetime of fighting for the common good. We will honor his legacy of compassion and kindness. Our efforts will unite around the causes that he championed including voting suppression and voter registration, expanding access to affordable health care, and fighting for fair wages. By standing and fighting for our communities, our state and our country, we will work in the spirit of unity and clarity of purpose in celebration of the lifetime of service of Congressman Elijah E. Cummings. We — our country — will miss this powerful man. But the light from the torch he carried for freedom, decency and fairness will continue to guide and inspire us to work for inclusion, equality and opportunity — to keep our values and our democracy strong.
