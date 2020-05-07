Cecil County Campaign for Liberty on taxes

To the Editor,
Recently Jane Williams, writing [a letter to the editor], accused the Campaign for Liberty of lying. She seemed to take issue with our alert to taxpayers about taxes that will increase under the present county budget proposal. She said that the tax rate for property taxes was not increased in the present proposal.
This is true, but taxes for most property owners who have had a new property assessment will find that the tax bill for that property is larger than last year. If your tax bill goes up most people would call that a tax increase. In fact without an adjustment to the tax rate to keep tax bills to residents the same as last year, county residents will pay over 2 million dollars in additional property taxes.
County Executive McCarthy likes to tout the fact that the tax rate in his proposal did not go up but leaves out the part where residents will pay more in taxes due to new assessments. Williams also mentioned that Daniel Hornberger is our “chosen candidate”. Talk about not knowing the facts! CFL does not endorse or support any candidate for political office. We inform voters about proposals, votes and behaviors with which we disagree. Because McCarthy has disappointed so many voters due to our alerts and look elsewhere for someone to vote for does not make Hornberger our “chosen candidate”.
The tax credit for seniors is not for all seniors but those with significant qualifications. Williams claims that McCarthy is a conservative. He significantly raised property taxes, income taxes and fees (not conservative). He increased spending significantly every year to include a very expensive library, a turf field in every high school and a very expensive park (not conservative). At one time he suggested a new restriction on gun use on one’s own property (not conservative). He indicated that he wanted to be progressive (not conservative). Not only is Williams wrong about what the Campaign for Liberty says and does but she is the one who is confused about the meaning of true conservatism.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.