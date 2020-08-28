Cecil County still has many households that have not responded to the 2020 census. The last day for reporting is Sept 30. This was supposed to go through the end of October, but at a time when COVID-19 makes everything more difficult, President Trump shortened it by one month.
This census affects how much federal money we get for public schools, grants for teachers, special education, Head Start, school lunches, fire departments, ambulances, road construction, public transportation, housing assistance for older adults, child abuse prevention, crime victim assistance, vocational rehabilitation, prevention and treatment of substance abuse, protection and advocacy for individuals with mental illness, etc.. Each person who does not respond costs Cecil County $1,800 in funds per year for 10 years!
There are many ways to be counted. Go online to https://my2020census.gov/. Or just type in Census2020. If English is not your preferred language, you can find what you need in 59 languages including American Sign Language and Braille. No computer? Just call 844-330-2020. Prefer Spanish? Call 844-468-2020. Eleven other languages have dedicated phone numbers.
This has nothing to do with citizenship, the count is of ALL people living in the US. The Census Bureau is bound by law to protect your answers and keep them strictly confidential. In fact, every employee takes an oath to protect your personal information for life. The Bureau cannot release any identifiable information about you even to law enforcement. The law ensures that your private data is protected and cannot be used against you by any government agency or court. For your county and state, please share this with friends and neighbors.
