Back to Cecil County’s core values

I have lived and worked in Cecil County for many years and have seen disturbing things in the last few years on how the County is being run. Most recently the proposed budget. Having the pleasure of working with Jackie Gregory, Councilwoman for District Five when all else failed, I was able to get a different perspective, attitude, and someone to listen to my concerns. Jackie was a tremendous help. In all my years, I have never had anyone elected or employed by the government take their valuable time to find a resolution when everything else I had attempted failed or landed on deaf ears.
We spoke on the phone, communicated by email and she came out to my home to see first-hand how she could help. This is a refreshing change to the dismissive demeanor I received from County departments. Jackie is a woman of the citizens of Cecil County. She has stood up against for what is right regardless of whether or not her co-council members thought so. Jackie is in the community, attending various meetings, talking to other concerned citizens, creating awareness and truly cares about the accountability of the Cecil County elected officials and employees. Additionally, Jackie is involved in local, state and federal levels regarding issues that have a direct effect on Cecil County such as property rights, taxes, spending, education, creating jobs and connecting with citizens.
How refreshing it is to watch Jackie work hard to better the communities in which we live and not just a name on the County’s Roster. Personally, I was glad to see Jackie pursue a second term. It is now that the “good old boy network” step aside for others with a fresh and renewed enthusiasm for our County.
