Are online meetings legal?

Thank you to the Cecil Whig for it's extensive and continuing coverage of the Elkton based disaster known as Southfields. All of us in Cecil County are negatively impacted by this project, which seems to have come out of nowhere, moving at light speed. Unfortunately, Elkton's Mayor and Commissioners are more interested in the enrichment of developers from Baltimore than the health and happiness of the residents of the surrounding area.
A significant number of residents, from as close as Maloney and Frenchtown Roads and as far away as Chesapeake City south of the canal have spent countless evenings attending town and county meetings to register our opposition to this giveaway of our way of life to wealthy developers from Baltimore. Attending the meetings has been critical to us... it allows us to see our elected representatives, and importantly, it allows them to see us. They have to look us in the eye and tell us why we don't matter, why our homes don't matter, why our water and air quality don't matter.
With the arrival of coronavirus, the state has imposed significant restrictions on how meetings are held. The town of Elkton is now deploying virtual meeting software which by their own admission they are not capable of operating. If the town, with its IT staff, cannot operate this software, how do they expect residents of the town and county, with widely varying technical skills, to participate in these meetings in any meaningful way?
I hope that the Whig can investigate whether these online meetings are legally permissible under our state's open meetings law. Even if these meetings are in fact legal, is the public properly served when a group of Elkton officials making decisions which will permit the paving of hundreds of acres of farmland do so from their kitchen tables, rather than the public square? How can the Whig even cover such a meeting, without the ability to see the audience or to take pictures of the proceedings?
Editor's Note: The Whig is in contact with our county and local governments often and intends to continue to attend and report on meetings, in whatever format they are held.
