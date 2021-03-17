To Executive Hornberger,
On March 4, your office announced that you will convene a summit of local officials and experts to address the opioid crisis that has ravaged Cecil County. Being that the opioid crisis has touched the lives of almost all citizens of Cecil in some way, it is very commendable that you plan to focus on addressing the opioid crisis immediately. The agenda looks to be very aggressive with comments from local officials, presentations from experts, and even breakout rooms to discuss the issue in detail among the attendees. However, there is a big issue with this summit in that it is missing a key stakeholder in how the opioid crisis is handled....the citizens of Cecil County.
Many of the citizens of Cecil have lost loved ones to the crisis or are battling addiction themselves, why wouldn’t you want to build in an opportunity to hear from them in this summit? Those who are in active recovery would be able to lend a perspective on the services available in Cecil that no one else can. No doubt the experiences shared by the public would lend a better understanding to the experts you are inviting to the summit. Combining the experiences of your constituents with the knowledge of the experts would make the summit much more effective at addressing the unique challenges of the opioid crisis in Cecil County.
Even if you choose not to hear from the public on this important issue (although I can’t imagine why you wouldn’t), at a minimum the meeting should be publicly available. The technology to broadcast the meetings is not expensive and very easy to set up so that the citizens of Cecil County can feel a part of how this crisis is being addressed. It would be a great opportunity for the citizens to be able to learn from the experts you are inviting and see what plans are coming from our elected officials as well.
In closing, everyone in Cecil wins when there is better transparency of our government. That is especially true when it comes to something like the opioid crisis that has affected so many of your fellow citizens of Cecil County. I hope you will make the right decision and open this summit up to the public so that together we can all work to end the opioid crises.
Tim Rothermel, North East
