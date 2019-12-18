I have been a lifelong Democrat but now I am thinking of changing parties. President Trump is like Santa Claus. I believe that he knows us better than we know ourselves. Living in a Democracy is so hard. We have to constantly think a lot and make our own decisions which we are tired of doing. It’s exhausting. When it comes down to it, living in a dictatorship would be easier in a lot of ways.
Trump said it best when he said, “I could stand in the middle of 5th Avenue and shoot somebody” and “not lose one voter.” He has declared himself to be above the law and he is.
Thank you, President Trump. That’s all I want for Christmas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.