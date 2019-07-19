This past week I had the extraordinary privilege and honor to be with a young lady who showed me what it means to walk through a crisis and in to a victory.
Nine months ago, she found out she was pregnant. Her circumstances were like many others in her shoes: bad timing, no way to care for a baby under her immediate circumstances, feeling completely alone, not wanting a baby at this time of her life, and the list goes on and on.
She talked about abortion — she never thought she would say that word — but in her crisis, she was truly engaging in that choice.
She talked about adoption. She looked at opportunities for this choice.
As time went on, the crisis of an unwanted pregnancy began to wane as her emotions calmed. As time went on, she was starting to look at her situation in a more realistic way. A way that would ultimately save her baby’s life and give her peace in knowing her choice would become a blessing.
And after nine months of spending time with this young lady, the day came last week when I was able to be with her as she was prepped to give birth to the most precious little boy.
He is perfect. One glorious moment was watching him love having his hair washed by the nurse. Oh, the smile on that little baby’s face.
I have talked to many women who choose abortion and then later regretted it. Each woman’s story is different, and heartbreaking. But each woman endured the identical shame, regret, anger, and many other emotions.
The young lady I was with last week will never ever have to go through her life knowing a choice made in the middle of a crisis would change her life for the worse.
The good news is there is hope for all women who have had abortions and are now facing regret, shame, etc. There are pregnancy resource centers in almost every local community. They provide free help for anyone who would like the opportunity to find freedom from these emotions and be set free.
I help at Heritage Pregnancy and Family Health Center at 103 E. Main St. in Elkton. I, and everyone there, would love to listen to anyone who has any feelings that just won’t go away. We are a loving, encouraging and free ministry with no judgment.
If you or someone you know is struggling from past decisions or a pregnancy loss and are in need healing, Heritage Pregnancy and Family Health Center provides post-abortion, pregnancy and newborn loss support. Please call or stop in, no appointment necessary.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.