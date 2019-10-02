I applaud Ms. Perryman for straightforward reporting without infusing too much nuanced opinion. I offer this letter as correction, observation and my own interpretations.
Leader Pelosi has already violated the rules of the House regarding impeachment. The parliamentary procedure of the House is to initiate proceedings by passing a resolution authorizing an inquiry. This places the House members on record. Instead Ms. Pelosi announced that an inquiry has been initiated and then the House members ran away on "vacation" in order to seek re-election.
The esteemed members of Congress representing Cecil County have behaved in predictable fashion. Our House representative is being a good soldier in carrying the president's water. And, of course, being a farsighted politician, may be currying chits for future appropriations favors.
Our Senate representatives have already assimilated their own political futures and adopted the ready shoot, aim posture. They have already convicted the president on the grounds du jour however eloquently stated. They must have missed the most currently coordinated mantra of "mob-like" or Tony "The Ice Pick" Mafioso talking point.
All of the rest is folderol and a waste of climate saving oxygen.
My own take is that the vast reactive majority have missed the hidden agenda. The goal was to step on all international objectives and achievements that might have been accomplished by the president at the U.N. They simply wanted to capture the news cycle and threw out the latest lean bone that the rabid electorate needed to gnaw on while they return to their respective districts on vacation.
I suspect they may have awakened the sleeping populous. Yawn. Wake me when they run out of progressively weaker investigations supporting their original goal of nullifying a national election.
