We now are beginning the silly election season in Cecil County. Let me say what many think: I support for Alan McCarthy for County Executive. The reason is simple: he has made our County stronger and put it on a path to become a place where we can raise our families in prosperity. Alan has invested in our schools, our roads, and in public safety. But, more importantly, he has been a fiscally responsible leader. Thanks to his leadership and ability to make tough decisions, we no longer borrow against the future and we have a balanced budget. Just like we all do at home, Alan paid off the county’s maxed out credit cards and now we are finally beginning to save some money. We’re also getting the first new school in 30 years! That is leadership. I have no idea why anyone is even running against him. McCarthy in 2020!
