A 'strong, involved' leader

I was listening to a local radio station and heard an advertisement for Jackie Gregory in her quest for reelection to Cecil County Council. She stated she supported all the normal great things most politicians say they do and at the same time oppose tax increases. As her advertisement finished, she played a sound bite from her opponent Don Harmer about a budget he supported. The message seems disjointed.
I have been following the recent budget meetings and as far as I can tell, there aren’t any notable tax increases on the table, just some quibbling over about $50 a year. I was curious to see what Ms. Gregory was referencing.
After a bit of research, I learned that the County Executive inherited a County whose budget was working in a deficit, and had depleted reserves, which he realized was unsustainable. In an article published by the Cecil Times April 2, 2017 Nancy Schwerzler described that budget as “a politically risky road of raising property and income taxes to pay for county services.” Fixing problems is always unpopular.
Cecil County residents demanded and deserved well-appointed schools and libraries and support for first responders among many other things
The County Exec in 2017 instituted responsible spending and as a result our county has realized a new elementary school, Calvert Park, a new library is under construction, enhancements to the route 40 growth corridor, financial support of the needs of first responders, new jobs, the list is long. All of this was accomplished in three years.
Ms. Gregory’s ad finished with the 3-year-old sound bite of her opponent, Don Harmer, supporting the corrective measures of the county executive’s budget. Considering the enhancements Cecil County has experienced over the past three years, with the support of people such as Mr. Harmer, our county continued to enhance its amenities and was prepared for COVID 19.
Strong, involved leaders such as Mr. Harmer, prepared our county to weather this storm, avoid financial ruin and not lose traction on our stellar county accomplishments. As a citizen concerned for the future of this county, I ask my fellow voters to support a candidate who is transparent in his actions, vocal with his beliefs, dedicated to the community success, a man who is committed to make sound, responsible financial decisions and will own those decisions. I will support Don Harmer on June 2nd.
