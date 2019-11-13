There is an interesting development of the accidental revealing of the Democrats and how their media allies have gone to great lengths to keep the identity of the whistleblower a secret. They have threatened legal retribution for any who out that person, even as the suspected name and details of the individual have been floating around social media for several weeks now. Democrats have proceeded to reveal the identity of the suspected whistleblower themselves in a recently released transcript of testimony, proving they are either ridiculously incompetent or that everyone has focused in on the wrong guy. There was a discussion about the whistleblower with a questioner by the name of Castor, the suspected name of that individual Eric Ciaramella. My question is why is Eric Ciaramella’s name in the congressional Impeachment testimony? Perhaps Ciaramella is not the whistleblower or the Dems messed up big time and printed the name of the leaker in their own document. Funny, Democrat staffers on the committee screwed up big time and overlooked the name of the very person they are trying to protect.
