A miracle hiding in plain sight

I'm writing this letter to the one-out-of-every-hundred readers who is a wonderfully considerate human — one who happily alternates with other drivers at intersections, and holds open grocery store doors for old timers, and gracefully makes room for others on narrow sidewalks, and would even pretend to not mind holding a wet baby for a struggling Mom who needs three hands, or would stop and make a call for a stranded driver whose car and phone had both run out of juice.
Are you my one-out-of-a- hundred? If so, then please try to believe that the Human Family is now ALMOST ready to become convinced that "treating each other in ways that we wish to be treated" gives to us all our very best next step towards becoming maximally valuable creatures in our universe — not only because this Golden Rule behavior may please our creator, but because we can use it for its PRACTICAL and PROFITABLE POTENTIAL.
(I have no religious credentials. It is as a very common business person and as an ordinary Joe that I write to you.)
Talk about POTENTIAL!!! Just imagine how little governing we'll need, and how little workplace politicking will be giving us grief, and just imagine how trust will remarkably increase between us business folks and our customers, and how guarantees and promises will quickly become very deserving of our belief.
ALL 'regular folks' and ALL business folks will benefit very very much materially and, of course, with healthier and richer minds, and hearts, and spirits.
And what can you and I start doing right now to make this Mother Of All Rules become VASTLY better understood, and wholly appreciated, and very widely USED for the material benefit of EVERYBODY???
We can post letters like this one to our local newspaper editors and on 'social media' — letters that ask folks everywhere to see the PRACTICAL and PROFITABLE and BEAUTIFUL future that's ours just for the taking, if only many many of us will practice this Rule habitually in every day and in every way, and very conscientiously spread the good words worldwide.
Such letters will ring great bells with about 1% of all of our readers and will inspire them to write letters also, and those letters will likewise inspire more and more 'one-percenters' from everywhere to write — until Golden-Rule-obedient- behavior becomes as popular and natural as many other common courtesies are to us all right now, courtesies such as alternating at intersections or holding doors open for geezers as old as I am.
We one-percenters gotta reach and preach to every human on the planet, this Earth, this "tiny blue dot" that came to us as a gift from who knows who and who knows why ----- a gift.
I only know that we OWE!!! We owe BETTERMENT for all that has been given to us, and what is the very best next piece of betterment that we must come up with now??? TREATING EVERY LIVING BEING IN WAYS THAT WE WISH TO BE TREATED!!!
And what is the miracle that's hiding in plain sight? It's the 'social media', the Human Family's very first world-wide 'bulletin board'. (!!!) And with the social media all of us one-percenters will see letters like ours reaching out to every town on the globe.
Trust me, it's time! But if you have a doubt just google "our doubts are traitors" and you'll see what Willie Shakespeare wants us all to know about doubts.
All the best and love from Gramps.
