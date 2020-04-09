A miracle hiding in plain sight

Elkton, MD (21921)

Today

Becoming windy with scattered thunderstorms, especially during the afternoon hours. Storms could contain damaging winds. High 63F. WNW winds at 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 39F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph.