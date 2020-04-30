A letter of support

To the Editor and Voters of Cecil County,
I am writing in support of county councilwoman, Jackie Gregory, and to ask you to vote for her in the upcoming Primary Election. If you have not done so already, please register with the Republican Party so that you may vote in the June primary election.
My reasons for supporting Jackie are as follows:
She provides much-needed oversight and transparency in our county government.
She acts as a “check and balance” against the Executive, special interest groups and the department heads whose primary goal is to increase their portion of the budget year after year. Many of these interest groups comprise large voting blocks and are employed by the county.
She offers constructive input on where reasonable spending cuts may be possible, while openly and publicly asking questions on behalf of individual taxpayers who have no other voice.
She can always be relied upon to do her homework and to shine a light (sometimes-unwelcomed) into the county’s budgeting process. And when it comes to transparency in government, we need more, not less. And she needs our votes to continue in this role.
As a working mother with three jobs, she is the only female on the county council. And as a professional educator who serves as a substitute teacher, she is an excellent role model for young women across the county.
Please vote for Jackie as a true representative of The People in the June primary election.
