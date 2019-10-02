Election year 2020 is fast approaching so what better time to review the roles of our County Executive and our County Council as specified under the Charter of Cecil County? These two separate bodies function as the Executive and Legislative branches of Cecil County Government. Each has a distinct role to fill with different responsibilities yet must work together to assure a viable, efficient operation. The separation of powers system inherent in charter government allows the executive and the Council to work together to provide leadership and to make effective decisions. In November 2020 we will elect the County Executive and Council members representing Districts 1 and 5.
The Executive is the chief executive officer of the County and is charged with faithfully executing the law. All executive power vested in the County by the Constitution, laws of Maryland and the Cecil County Charter are vested in the Executive. The person holding this position is responsible for supervising and directing all agencies and divisions of the executive branch and must ensure that County employees, boards and commissions faithfully perform their duties. Preparing and submitting the annual county budget to the legislative branch is one of the most important duties of the Executive. The County has successfully operated with a balanced budget for the past two years and this has lent to its financial stability. The Executive must prepare and submit to Council and the public an annual report outlining the accomplishments and activities of the government, including a comprehensive annual fiscal statement. The Executive may recommend measures for legislative action to the Council that are in the best interest of the County. In addition the Executive signs on the County's behalf all deeds, contracts and other instruments.
The Council is the legislative branch of County government under the Charter. The duties of Council include approving the annual operating budget submitted by the Executive, setting the tax rate, approving issuance of County bonds and also approving revisions to the budget throughout the year. It should be noted that Council may not increase the budget but can decrease funding for any budget request. The Council also approves regulations such as the Comprehensive Plan, Zoning Code, Subdivision Regulations, Master Water and Sewer Plan and the Personnel Policies and Procedure Manual. Legislation can be in the form of a bill or resolution. Bills become part of the Code of Cecil County while resolutions are usually the Council's approval of action by the administration or an expression of the Council's opinion. The Council also confirms appointments, as nominated by the executive, to County boards and commissions. The Council can establish ad hoc committees to advise them on specific projects solely for the purpose of inquiry of fact finding.
It is incumbent upon the voters of Cecil County to understand the functions and responsibilities of our Executive and Legislative branches. Many citizens still retain the idea that their Council person can solve problems for them. Although the Council members are readily available to any constituent in the County, they are only a conduit to getting questions answered, requests filled or complaints heard. They can listen and advocate but to get a problem solved citizens must go through the Executive branch of the government. This has been problematic since the old commissioner form of government served both roles. Council members should be happy to listen, present your case and follow up, but citizens must understand that day-to-day issues, roads, signs, storm water management, etc. are no longer in their purview. The Executive branch maintains an "open door" policy and should always be willing to listen.
With a General Fund of almost $203,000,000.00, running the County is big business. We need leaders at the helm. We need a County Executive with business experience, a sound understanding of fiscal issues and desire to move Cecil County forward. We need Council members who are willing to work with the County Executive, who understand the issues, who believe in Cecil County. These positions should not be viewed as stepping stones to bigger and better positions. We have seen great economic strides, more recreational opportunities for the citizens, an a continuing attempt to attack the drug problems here in the County. Cecil County is moving forward and will continue to do so with the right people in office. There should never be in-fighting among Council members, nor between the Executive and Legislative branches. They can agree to disagree but should always present a untied front. When we examine an evidence based, outcome focused assessment of the finances, social capital, infrastructure, shared prosperity and our involvement in a regional network, our current elected officials as a body get high marks. The health, safety and welfare of the County are paramount and should always supersede the personal aspirations of our elected officials. Let's evaluate who holds office and assure ourselves of a continued bright future.
