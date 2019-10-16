The Class of 1984 recently returned to Elkton for our 35th reunion. Our fearless Class President Dave Testerman, set a big goal for this reunion and delivered. Dave’s vision was a street party in Elkton for all EHS alumni. Dave assembled a small, but capable, team of volunteers to set the plan in motion. The planning was not insignificant. Dave and his team negotiated with the town leaders, worked with the bars and restaurants, thought through the details and called in a lot of favors to try to pull this off. They were very successful.
So if you were downtown on the night of Oct. 4, you likely saw a very large crowd. Generations of Golden Elks came together to enjoy a beautiful night in the town that means so much to them. Elkton was alive in a way that might be more suited to New Orleans, an amazing street party evolved. Minihane’s Irish Pub, The North Street Hotel, Central Tavern, Elk River Brewing and the Spork Cafe were all packed. Bags Howard’s Carnival Band delighted folks on the street and everywhere friends old and new visited with each other. The crowd was huge. There wasn’t an exact count but a crowd size estimate in the 600 to 750 person range seems like a solid conservative guess. The goodwill and great vibes from this night will sustain many for some time.
It's always a bad idea to name names because the opportunity to miss someone is great. With that risk in mind thanks go out to Shelly Fears Nauton, Holli Null Francisconi, David Sentman, Dorothy Boyle Kirk, Terri Christian Robertson, Jay Hodge, Lisa Wyse, Sheila Machamer Barlow, Penny Muller Barr, Kim Hutchinson, Julie Baker Defelice, Melinda Milburn Palmeri, Patti Herrin, Judy Clark Wahlgren, Tom Jackson, Charles Duker, Jackie Grubb Tucker, Carole Dunn, Ronnie Young, John Jamison, Mart Lukk, Matt Hurm, Mark and Judy Long, and the countless others who helped. Thank you all for a great night.
In 1980, as freshmen, we were looking for our leader, that person we could follow. It quickly became evident that Dave Testerman was our guy. Dave was (and is) kind, well-liked, inclusive, active, engaging. He was (and is) a person you would follow — and the Class of 1984 did. Dave loves Elkton, he is optimistic about its future and he is not afraid to set big goals. Dave put his all into planning an event that would be memorable at a minimum, and had the potential to be epic.
Thank you, Dave, for an epic night.
