I rarely watch CNN, aka Fake News, but once in a while I will turn them on to see if they are still doing the same thing that they have in the last several years. They are Russia, Russia, Racist, Racist.
I was surprised in finding out that I am a racist, because I agree that Elijah Cummings and the Democrats have taken over $20 billion in federal aid and have done nothing but make Baltimore worse over the last 20 years. The inner city schools, rat infestation, condemned housing etc. Not to mention the fact that two city mayors had to resign for corruption.
It is depressing and to also know that I am one of the Maryland citizens that pays federal and Maryland state income taxes that have could have been used to correct these problems.
I knew I was a "Deplorable" and a smelly Walmart shopper based on their previous newscast.
I have been deleting from my list of personal favorites of over the last few years, including Robert De Niro, Meryl Streep and Ben and Jerry's Ice Cream. All of which will never again get any of my money spent on their movies or ice cream because of their comments on the president of the United States, Donald Trump. They have free speech, but I decide where I want to spend my money. I must be sick to give up my favorites based on what I consider rude and un-American comments.
I must have a disease. Maybe I need therapy. I believe I have a new condition and even have a name for it: Fake News Depression Syndrome.
On second thought, No, I don’t think so. I am a sinner saved by grace, a Vietnam veteran and proud to be an American. I still live in the land of freedom and opportunity. The only reason for my depression is that the people who watch this fake news religiously don’t once in a while switch over to Fox News so they can every so often get both sides of the story/talking points.
What do you think?
