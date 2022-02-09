Republicans have a long tradition of counting the cost. No bill gets through Congress without paying the tab. With Trump’s four years, a different reality – “Trust me. I know about this.”
The national debt is the cumulative government debt. The best way to determine the debt is as a percentage of the GDP, the gross domestic product, the current value of all the goods and services produced in the country.
The cost of recovery for WWII was the highest debt-to-GDP ratio at 117% of GDP. The lowest was 32.5% during Jimmy Carter’s term when the economy expanded more than the debt. In the 1980’s, Reagan cut taxes for the wealthy from 70% to 39% and because of the “Communist red scare” added huge military spending. With Russia’s economic collapse in 1991, Clinton reduced spending and expanded the economy.
With George W. Bush came 2 non-budgeted wars, Iran and Afghanistan, and the collapse of the American economy in the Great Recession of 2009. Obama spent the stimulus $787 Billion to rebuild the crashed economy, leaving office with 102.7% national debt and the economy advancing at 1.7%. When Trump took over in 2017 the national debt was $19.9 trillion. Trump pledged an expanding economy of 3-4%. Remember Trump’s Tax Reform and Jobs Act 2018. The wealthy did very well; taxes went from 39% to 31%. The economy grew to 2.5% but then the “hoax” pandemic sliced into the economy in 2020 with a huge economic crash, a loss of 31.4% in the second quarter. In Trump’s 4 years the national debt reached $27 Trillion, with $7 Trillion lost in his term, with much of the virus cost not fully accounted, and no rise in GDP.
When Biden took over in 2021 with a collapsed economy, Congress approved his $3.5 Trillion recovery plan. By the end of 2021, the economy expanded to a full 6.5%, with businesses scrambling to hire workers to fill their jobs. We need immigrants to fill the huge shortage at the bottom of our employment ladder. Biden’s tax plan is to raise the corporate tax from 21% to 27% (back to George W. level), close the loopholes, require all business to pay taxes, and thus pay for the recovery and infrastructure and Build Back Better.
We still must pay for Trump’s $7 Trillion spike or our grandchildren will.
