Now is the time for the Maryland Board of Public Works to approve funding for dredging of oyster shell deposits in the Man-O-War Shoal in the upper Chesapeake Bay.
It has been more than 25 years of delays for final approval of a cost effective and environmentally sound initiative to help restore Bay’s natural oyster population. This dredging will not only enhance an ongoing rebound of the Bay’s oyster population. It will also increase the capacity of the oyster population to naturally and effectively reduce the impact of pollution by filtering the waters of the Bay.
It is time to call out and stop listening to the tyranny of the loud voices of those who oppose dredging and recycling shell deposits in the Man-O-War Shoal. It is time to tell it like it is – opposition to dredging is based in part on obscuring an abysmal long-term failure to pursue important unresolved pollution issues, false narratives unsupported by facts and perhaps self-serving motives. It is time for all stakeholders to acknowledge that dredging and recycling oyster shell deposits in the Man-O-War Shoal is cost effective, a long-term solution to restoring the oyster population, is environmentally sound, and will not harm recreational fishing in the Man-O-War Shoal based on dredging experiences elsewhere in the Bay.
Captain Newberry Chairs the Delmarva Fisheries Association Inc. (DFA). DFA represents over 80% of Maryland’s watermen; whose livelihood and unique multi-generational way of life depends upon sustainable harvests in a healthy Bay.
