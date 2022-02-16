In Delmarva Chicken Association lays its legislative goals (Feb 6, 2022), Delmarva Chicken Association executive director Holly Porter is quoted as saying she “has grave concerns” about the effect of stopping factory farm biogas projects from qualifying as renewable energy. She cites proposals by CleanBay Renewables and Bioenergy Devco, who are each vying to be the first projects in the country to produce methane from factory farmed poultry litter and waste. But the truth is simple — these are dirty energy sources, and have no place in Maryland’s renewable energy standard.
Residents of the Eastern Shore and across Maryland have our own grave concerns with these projects. Ours are about the regional buildout of industrial methane refineries that make “renewable natural gas” out of poultry litter and slaughterhouse waste. We are gravely concerned that state subsidization of factory farm biogas will prop up the extreme concentration of poultry factory farms that we’re already seeing on the Eastern Shore, using funds from working families’ utility bills to incentivize these operations to generate even more waste, all while doing nothing to mitigate the ammonia and other air pollutants that those factory farms release. We’re also concerned about the large amounts of solid waste these methane refineries leave behind.
Adding factory farm biogas to the existing fracked gas system will serve as justification for new pipelines and other fossil fuel infrastructure — it’s already happening in Delaware. Refining climate-warming methane from factory farms isn’t a solution to the chicken industry’s waste problem or the energy industry’s climate problem, and it’s not renewable energy — it’s just a way for corporations to profit off of electricity ratepayers. It’s time to remove factory farm biogas from our state’s renewable portfolio standard through passage of HB 11, the Reclaim Renewable Energy Act.
Lily Hawkins Maryland Organizer, Food & Water Watch and Food & Water Action
