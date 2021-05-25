Dear Maryland 5 Star Group, Cecil County Representatives, and Fair Hill NRMA Friends…I’m writing in reference to the early information packets sent to local residents emphasizing your intention to: 1) bring a 5 Star Racing Facility to Fair Hill; 2) to fit into this rural community; 3) and to enhance the beauty of the area.
At this point the raceway is built and the area is quite beautiful, but according to statistics, 30-80,000 people will enjoy these improvements and that brings a concern for safety to this rural community.
An increase in the number of cars, trucks, vendors, horse trailers, to our already ‘too fast’ and ‘too busy’ rural roadways would indicate a need for improved traffic flow with slower speed limits, additional posting of those speed limits, as well as visitor signage for trailheads, parking, entrances.
Changes like these will go a long way to improving safety for residents, athletes, and race horses as well as be informative to travelers who come to experience all that the new 5-star race facility has to offer.
Thanks for working together to keep this rural location safe and for creating a beautiful destination for the only East Coast racing facility of this caliber. The community is watching and the visitors are anxiously waiting. Making it the best possible adventure for everyone is the ultimate goal. All the best.
Concerned 28-year resident of Cecil County
