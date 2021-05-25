It is no secret that there is a serious opioid addiction problem in Cecil County. It is arguably the biggest issue our county faces. There has been much scholarly research exploring the reasons why people become addicted to drugs. Other than the possibility of a genetic predisposition and the chemical dependency that often develops from doing drugs, guess what else is equally to blame? A person’s environment. Take a moment to think of some things that create a nurturing environment. Perhaps you thought of a home, where at least basic needs are fulfilled, such as food, shelter, and access to healthcare. Or a community that provides access to valuable resources, such as well-maintained libraries and parks. Or perhaps, schools that provide quality education and additional supports for children who need them.
If we want to attack the opioid epidemic, we need to focus on preventative measures. Mrs. Hornberger’s proposed budget clearly does NOT do this. She wants to decrease funding for the libraries, parks, social services, and the board of education. What’s more unnerving is that she is increasing funding for the sheriff’s office and CCDC, indicating perhaps that she believes the best way to address addiction is to lock up addicts. The research shows that this DOES NOT WORK. Punishment is not an effective deterrent for drug addicts. If it were, the addiction rates would surely have dropped by now across the country. Incarcerating people for substance abuse –which is a mental health issue, by the way—causes more harm than good. According to a 2014 study, the national recidivism rate for drug offenders was 68%. This does not even take into account those who are not re-incarcerated due to the fact that they OD’d after their release.
In closing, if we truly want to fix the opioid crisis in Cecil County, we should strive to make our community a more nurturing place to be. There is so much potential here in Cecil County. So much beauty, and many wonderful people. But if this proposed budget goes through, I fear that we are heading in the wrong direction.
Sincerely,
Alyssa Wolfe
