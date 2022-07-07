Fellow citizens, I am writing today to remind us all that the primary elections are coming on July 19. What is the importance of those elections? In short, they will determine the candidates in the two major parties who will face off this year in the November mid-term elections. They will determine who will be on each ticket for governor, attorney general, and state comptroller. In addition, a nominee for US Senate and for US House of Representatives will be elected by each party, as well as candidates for local offices.
Some are tempted to believe that mid-term elections are of little importance, since they do not include the race for the presidency. I am urging you to please recognize that your participation in the primary (July 19) and mid-term elections (November 8) is crucial for the best functioning of our democracy. Both are of great significance. We are choosing who will be at the helm of our state for the next four years. Voting in the primary gives us the privilege of having a say in choosing the best candidates to represent us. Democrats must narrow a nine-person field of gubernatorial candidates to one; Republicans a field of four to one. I encourage you to learn more about the candidates through the many tools that are available. The League of Women Voters of MD posts all current races at VOTE411.org. Ballotpedia.org provides sample ballots and vote-usa.org allows side by side comparisons of candidates. Almost all candidates have a website that you can explore to more fully learn their views and their proposed strategies. The Cecil County Board of Elections provides all the information needed regarding deadlines for registration, information about mail-in voting, early voting, polling places and other resources at https://www.ccgov.org/government/election-board or call 410-996-5310.
Our country’s elections have come under a lot of scrutiny in recent years, with false doubts raised that have repeatedly been proven wrong. Our electoral system here in Cecil County is well-organized and efficient, and is designed with multiple layers of security that protect your vote at every stage of the process. Please take the steps to make sure you are registered to vote, know the dates for early voting and Election Day, and the location of your polling place. And urge your friends and family to vote! See you at the polls!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.