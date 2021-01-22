Kudos to every person and organization responsible for dispensing the vaccine for Covid 19 in Cecil County. My husband and I received our first dose of the Moderna today and scheduled the next dosage. From the start we found the process very user-friendly. I was checking the Health Department website regularly and found the pre-screening forms. We submitted the forms on Thursday and the system told us we’d be contacted in 3-5 days. The next day we received emails inviting us to schedule our first dose! We got to select a date and time convenient to us, got there early, and were on our way quickly. Looking forward to getting the second dose. Thanks to the State of MD, Cecil County, Christiana Care Union Hospital, and all the personnel we encountered. We’re looking forward to discovering the “new normal”.
Kudos to those dispensing vaccine
- From: Georgeann Winslow Colora
