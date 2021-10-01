“You wonder as you’re in your house ‘Are the windows going to hold?’” Port Deposit resident Eric Higgins recalled thinking as a hurricane swept through his home years ago. “You see outside the trees start bending like they’ve never done before.”
He and his wife Samantha say it’s during hurricane season and during summer storms that they’re glad they’re prepared with a go bag.
With record-setting hurricanes, storms, and other extreme and abnormal weather events in one place after another, experts expect that such natural disasters will only become more frequent.
“Having a personal preparedness plan increases your chances of staying safe,” according to a training program from Columbia University’s National Center for Disaster Preparedness. Having supplies ready to go, it says, is one of the steps that provides “resilience to all types of emergencies.”
The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) recommends collecting what everyone in the household needs to survive for several days along with important documents into an easy-to-carry kit, often called a go bag.
The Higgins family saw the value of these preparations, adding that they try to keep a sufficient supply of nonperishable items at home right by their go bag.
“I try to buy them in bulk, at least to have them,” Samantha Higgins said, adding that this habit can also help after the summer storms transition into winter weather that can force families to shelter in place, making their go bags turn into “stay bags.”
The Higgins credited the disaster-preparedness help they received as Jehovah’s Witnesses, both through periodic reminders at their congregation meetings and from tips for putting together go bags on the organization’s website, www.jw.org.
“Life is precious, so we encourage all to heed the Bible’s advice to take practical steps to protect ourselves from danger,” said Robert Hendriks III, spokesman for Jehovah’s Witnesses in the United States.
When February’s Winter Storm Uri left millions of Texans without heat, electricity, and running water, many go bags there saw their first-ever use outside of hurricane season, enabling several people to shelter in place for days, as many others in the area braved treacherous road conditions to scour barren store shelves for supplies.
In Cecil County, Samantha saw first-hand how her family’s additional preparation paid off during the pandemic when many rushed to stock up on necessities like toilet paper and canned goods only to find that there was a shortage.
“That’s a prime example of putting people on alert, and they go to act and...there’s a limit on the items that you could get,” she said.
“Having a back-up just seems like it’s the smart thing to do,” Eric Higgins said, acknowledging that disasters can happen at any time.
Disaster-preparedness suggestions and tips for putting together a go bag are available from FEMA at ready.gov and from Jehovah’s Witnesses at https://www.jw.org/en/library/magazines/awake-no5-2017-october/disaster-steps-that-can-save-lives/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.