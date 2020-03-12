We find ourselves in a conundrum as a news organization. Some have accused us of fomenting hysteria or “fake news” with regard to the coronavirus, or COVID-19. Some are grateful for ongoing local information. Still others are disgruntled because they have to pay for our carefully researched and vetted news stories about the virus we post online and publish in print.
Still, COVID-19 is, indeed, news. The World Health Organization has called the novel coronavirus’s spread a pandemic. Just yesterday, March 12, Gov. Larry Hogan took extraordinary measures to protect all Marylanders from this highly contagious disease that is expected to spread to more Marylanders.
We would prefer erring on the side of too much information. With a large portion of Cecil County’s citizens at least 65 years old, we all need to stay vigilant.
We must report the steps being taken to address the possible incursion of COVID-19 in our community. We owe that to our seniors at the very least. Heaven forbid that one person visiting an assisted living facility, without knowledge or symptoms of having contracted COVID-19, were to infect one other person. And it would only take one person unwittingly to spread the virus among a very vulnerable group of people.
While younger people can experience mild to no symptoms, the elderly are at particular risk. The U.S. Surgeon General this week said in an interview that, while the flu is a serious virus that kills many, COVID-19 is more contagious and more dangerous for seniors.
And so we find ourselves making journalistic decisions that may be perceived as hype. It is our job to be our community’s watchdog, and we will exercise common sense and prudence to get the job done. We care about our community because we live and work here, too.
Gov. Hogan said, “We are all in this together … and we will get through this together.” We join him in doing our part to inform and help protect our neighbors and co-workers, family and friends.
Connie Connolly is Managing Editor of Easton’s Star Democrat, one of our sister papers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.