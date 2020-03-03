We devoted an entire page to coronavirus last Friday, and county health officials are lending us a hand on our front page today to learn how best to deal with the threat of the newest public health scare.
There’s no doubt it’s serious, and I don’t want to diminish that at all — but I hope those who are reading this today understand that giving into public manias won’t make us safer or healthier. We’ve included in the cover a sensible plan about coronavirus, and as of now there are no confirmed cases in Maryland, Virginia, or Washington, D.C.
Your family’s health is the most important thing in the world, and so is our community. And I encourage people to talk about and write to us about the issues of the day. I just don’t want anyone living in fear of a boogeyman — whether that’s the contentiousness of the current election cycle (no matter which side you’re on, or neither!) or the scary new superflu that’s proven deadly.
The more calm, cool, and collected you are, the better your decisions will be. Trust your public health officials and your gut, and know that we as a community might be faced with some structurally difficult public health decisions in the coming months nationwide. And, we also may not.
If you care for a child or one of our revered elders, please make sure to take extra precaution with them and yourself. Stress has been scientifically proven to diminish our immune systems, so please take care to be as mindful and calm as you can.
There’s lots of information and misinformation flying about national politics, local races, and the coronavirus. Let’s all take a step back and do our best to be sane.
You can count on the Cecil Whig to bring you accurate and timely news about how the issues affecting our community. We work hard to be measured and sane, and we’re glad you do, too.
— B. Rae Perryman,
Editor
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.