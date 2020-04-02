When times get tough, we will join together.

Editor's Note: Dan Divilio is the editor of the Kent County News, which is one of our sister papers.
As each week brings us more cases of the novel coronavirus referred to as COVID-19 and more mandated restrictions from the government to slow the spread and flatten the curve of the pandemic, we also are seeing more and more examples of the strength of our community and those seeking to help out.
These are scary times to be certain. There is a virus out there with a rising death toll.
As we worry about our health, we also fear for our own financial well-being. So many businesses have been forcibly shuttered as they are not considered "essential" under state orders. And there are essential businesses that could operate but opt to close for a number of reasons, including the challenge of maintaining supplies.
Yet, we remain optimistic. And beyond that, we are proud of all those in our community who are looking beyond themselves, beyond their own situations, and thinking about others and how to help them.
There are people in this community, our friends and neighbors, who are out there taking action, large and small, to help us get through this time. It can be as simple a gesture as letting someone go in front of you at the grocery store checkout. It can be as large as a group coming together to ensure everyone who needs help with food gets it.
All of these things continue happening here in our community, holding us together as we are maintaining a safe social distance to keep COVID-19 at bay.
We have people finding creative ways raise money for organizations who have canceled their big benefit events. We have people sewing masks for those health care workers, first responders and others who need them. We have people more dedicated than ever to supporting local businesses through a renewed focus to shop local or participating in gift card campaigns.
And how about all of those business owners who are adapting, finding new ways of keeping their employees working and getting paid?
For every update we do about COVID-19, every closure and cancellation, we seem to find another story of uplift, of people pitching in, filling a need and helping out. We will continue to highlight those making an effort to help our community, those local heroes out there.
They remind us of just how amazing the people in our community are. These stories and the people behind them let us know that we will get through this, that we will get to the other side and we will be all the better for it. Because when times get tough, we will join together.
