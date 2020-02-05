Super Bowl LIV was already going to be a monumental event no matter the outcome. The Kansas City Chiefs won their first Lombardi Trophy in 50 years. The San Francisco 49ers would have won their sixth championship, tying the New England Patriots and Pittsburgh Steelers for most in the NFL.
What people didn’t expect, however, was a night full of manufactured controversies.
Super Bowl LIV had a little of what we expected and also had some things we didn’t expect. It wasn’t the high-scoring shootout we thought it would be. It did feature a fourth quarter comeback from Patrick Mahomes.
Super Bowl LIV had plenty of people talking long after the game had ended. Mahomes etched his name in history, and he’s only 24 years old. He has a long, successful career ahead of him. Damien Williams was snubbed of the Super Bowl MVP award.
The president tweeted his congratulations to the Chiefs for their win, and then said they represent the “great state of Kansas.” The Chiefs actually play in Missouri. That had people shouting at each other and fighting over things like geography and city governments. People in Missouri and Kansas fought with each other, but these two states have been fighting since the mid-19th century. Sunday night was nothing new.
The most talked about thing from the Super Bowl was the halftime show. Personally, I thought it was entertaining. I’m not really a fan of music by Shakira or Jennifer Lopez, and I still found the show enjoyable.
I refuse to believe that Lopez is 50 years old and did all the things she did while on stage. When I’m 50, I just hope I can get out of bed without feeling any knee pain.
As good as the halftime show was, people found reasons to argue. One of those arguments was over the appearance of the performers. Some people felt the costumes went way too far. Others found an issue with Lopez pole dancing on national TV. It initiated a short discussion about what is suitable for all audiences.
Pole dancing is not exclusive to erotic dancing. Yes, it is depicted that way in America on TV and on the big screen. Yes, erotic dancers do use poles as part of their routines. No, just because Lopez danced on a pole it didn’t have to be a reference to erotic dancing. It turns out pole dancing is present around the world and for different reasons. The history of pole dancing is actually really interesting.
People, of course, had issues with other things about the halftime show. I won’t go into that here. I will, however, say that I don’t understand the claims connecting the Super Bowl LIV halftime show to references of human trafficking. It just seems like a big stretch to me.
As for President Trump’s tweets, I have a lot I want to say here. First off, most people don’t know this, but there are two different cities named Kansas City. Why Kansas decided to incorporate a city and give it the same name as the city next door makes no sense to me. As for the Kansas City that people think of when they hear the name, that is in Missouri.
President Trump congratulated the Chiefs for winning and said they represent Kansas. Technically, that’s both true and not true. Arrowhead Stadium is in Missouri. A significant portion of the Chiefs’ fan base, however, resides in Kansas. The team certainly gained more fans in Missouri after the Rams left St. Louis and moved to Los Angeles. One could argue that the Chiefs represent both states. Geographically, the team represents Missouri, and has been Missouri’s only NFL franchise for most of its existence.
Deleting the tweet and posting a new tweet that replaced “Kansas” with “Missouri” just made things worse. My only issue with this is that people who have no connection to either Kansas City, and generally have no cares or concerns about these two Midwest cities, decided to demonstrate their geographical expertise and only did so to dunk on the president. Next week, people won’t care about either Kansas City. Also, a simple, polite correction will suffice no matter who makes that mistake. It’s a lot like correcting people when they think the New York Jets and New York Giants actually play in New York.
People complained about another part of the halftime show. Lopez displayed a flag during her performance that had the Puerto Rican flag on one side and the United States flag on the other side. I saw some complaints that she displayed a foreign flag in America. This is simply not true.
Puerto Rico is a U.S. territory, and has been since 1898, when the U.S. acquired the island from Spain after the Spanish-American War. You do not need a passport to visit Puerto Rico. Traveling to Puerto Rico is like traveling to any of the 50 states. You just make travel arrangements and go.
Jennifer Lopez was born in the Bronx in New York City to Puerto Rican parents. If you know someone who was either born in Puerto Rico or has a Puerto Rican background, you know that their culture is important to them. Lopez performed while the world watched, and she used the opportunity to celebrate her culture. It’s also why she and Shakira sang in Spanish. The Spanish language is a large part of Latin American culture. Furthermore, there isn’t a requirement to speak English in our country. The United States does not have an official language. Therefore, English is not mandatory.
My only complaint from the Super Bowl is that Kansas City running back Damien Williams wasn’t named MVP. I thought he was deserving of the award. He had 133 total yards and two touchdowns. His first touchdown gave the Chiefs the lead late in the fourth quarter. His second touchdown sealed his team’s win.
I actually have one other complaint. The commercials weren’t that good, in my opinion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.