It’s been another great week in Cecil County.
As we head into what’s sure to be a beautiful fall weekend, I’d like to remind you to send us your pictures of fall fun and any accolades you’d like to share.
Having a birthday? Excited about a promotion? Celebrating wedded bliss?
We want to put you in the newspaper!
No event is too small, and having you or a loved one’s picture in the paper is immortal. It goes on the record, and it’s a tangible reminder of what you’re up to right now.
Did your company have a fun staff meeting? We want pics of that, too!
We’re here for you, and we want to feature our loyal Whig readers and the people of Cecil County.
I love National Newspaper Week, and I know I’ve only been here a short time, but I am really loving Cecil County and all the people I meet.
Thanks so much for supporting community news. It’s people like you who keep the presses running.
