We all know Santa reads his Cecil Whig. So if you’d like to send in a letter to Santa to be printed in the Whig, please drop it off at our office at 601 N. Bridge Street, or e-mail it to letters@cecilwhig.com.
Tell us why you’ve been good and what you’re hoping for from the Jolly Old Elf!
