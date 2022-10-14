NASA last week successfully did what it normally tries to avoid, and destroyed one of its own spacecraft — by ramming it into an asteroid. It was the first step in an experiment that could one day spare humanity from the fate of the dinosaurs by knocking a celestial threat off course. In an age when science is too often under attack from climate-change deniers, anti-vaxxers and others, it’s a timely reminder that scientists are, in fact, on the good side.

REPRINTED FROM THE ST. LOUIS POST-DISPATCH

DISTRIBUTED BY CREATORS.COM

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.