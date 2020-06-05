Over the last couple of days we have gotten a few questions at the Cecil Whig about our election coverage. The primary question seems to be why was there no election coverage in our Wednesday edition?
As with many businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic, we have still been working to bring you the news, but with a few limitations. One of those limitations is that our deadline for completion of the paper is now 7 p.m. and unlike in the past on election nights, that deadline remained in place Tuesday night for our Wednesday edition. This means we had to complete the Wednesday paper before the polls even closed.
Add to this the unprecedented nature of this year’s primary election and the fact that long lines kept polls open on Tuesday night and you have an election where we weren’t able to provide information in the newspaper about the election.
We did provide a brief story on the election online Wednesday and of course there is a complete story on the front page of the newspaper today, even though all the votes have yet to be counted. We anticipate additional follow-up stories next week regarding the election and of course will bring you the news relating to the General Election in November. My hope at that time is that we will be able to move our deadline later to be able to bring you the results in Wednesday’s Cecil Whig.
