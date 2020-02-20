If you’ve been at the Cecil Whig office on a Friday, you know I often bring my little dog Maybelle with me.
She is the love of my life and has captured the heart of many of us (especially Amy) at the Cecil Whig. Our reporter, Jane Bellmyer, also has a sweet dog named Sabrina, and Carl and new reporter Jacqueline have pets they love, too.
Maybelle provides me with the biggest love possible in such a little package, and she loves to make people smile as she prances around outside or at the office. She has become a key member of my family, and we’re always so happy to hear about other people’s pets, too!
On Wednesday, we featured a story about Paws for People, which was started after the founder saw an ad for a dog in the Whig. We routinely feature our CCAS pets of the week, but I wanted to include them on this page today just to remind everyone to take a moment and give thanks for the animals in their life.
Many in Cecil County have dogs, cats, horses, or other livestock — and all are such an important part of our lives and such big pieces of our hearts!
Take some extra time to love on your animals (and people!) this weekend, and if you’re looking for a pet — please adopt through CCAS!
