Ready or not, 2023 is here and in full swing. This year, once again, as we hang our new calendars on the wall, most of us are hoping for a continued return to normal, sans pandemic. There’s hope, as some data shows cases, hospitalizations and deaths associated with the coronavirus have not yet surged this winter like the past two, giving us all a reason for hope. That’s at least in part because people are still getting their vaccinations and boosters against the virus.


Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.