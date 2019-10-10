Newspapers — especially community newspapers — are alive and kicking, no matter what you may have read online. We chronicle the lives and times of our neighbors, and keep a close eye on government. And in addition to our print products, we maintain an up-to-date website to serve the public. There’s nothing fake about what we do.
This is National Newspaper Week, Oct. 6 through 12, when newspapers are encouraged to promote themselves. Frankly, we don’t do a really good job of self-promotion — not nearly as good as television, probably because we don’t try as hard. We’re generally too busy meeting the next deadline.
Yet we’re convinced we have great reason to be proud. We are the paper of record for this community, and we take that responsibility seriously. As a weekly newspaper, we may not be as immediate as television, but the race is not always to the swift. Television can give you snapshots and sound bites, but we can give you the big picture — and you can always go back and check the details at your convenience.
And with the Cecil Whig website and burgeoning presence on social media, we can give you a bit of the swift as well.
The theme for this 79th annual commemoration is “Think F1rst: Know Your Five Freedoms.” The push here is to raise awareness about our five First Amendment freedoms, as outlined in the U.S. Constitution — freedom of the press, speech, religion, petition and assembly — and the ways the news media help promote and protect those freedoms.
Those five freedoms seem so basic, and we sometimes may take them for granted, but there are surprisingly few channels that allow us to exercise all five freely.
Thomas Jefferson once said, “Were it left to me to decide whether we should have a government without newspapers or newspapers without a government, I should not hesitate a moment to prefer the latter.”
Of course, we need both, and we need to know our roles. Part of ours is to speak truth to power, and to hold elected officials accountable for their words and actions.
That’s what we hope our readers grasp, in print and online. Real stories, real journalism, real work, real deadlines, real honesty, real facts and real changes, often in the face of real threats to our business.
Indeed, the job of newspapers in America, in thousands of communities like ours, has never been more challenging — or more challenged.
“Once upon a time, newspaper circulation grew faster than the country’s population,” Rollie Atkinson of Sonoma West Publishers in California reminds us. “But since the 1980s, it has been on a steady and worsening decline. At the same time, newspapers remain the top choice for people seeking real news and reliable information.”
Atkinson cites a recent poll that found more than half of Americans still subscribe or pay for newspapers or access to their websites. Only 11% of the survey’s respondents said the internet was their primary news source.
“Newspapers have survived the advent of radio and broadcast TV,” he said, “but the threat of 24/7 internet-delivered media, commercials and amusement is disrupting the very reality for which newspapers were first invented. More and more people can’t tell the difference between real news and fake news. ... But no amount of tweets will protect the public’s right to know or watchdog our government.”
So what’s the future for newspapers when people these days, especially younger ones, think real news should be free and magically appear on their smart phones? This is a business that has had to change with the times, and will continue to do so. So even if newspapers as we have come to know them evolve into something different in the coming decades, keeping the content trustworthy and reliable will remain the hallmark.
In many ways, local newspapers are the last refuge of unfiltered America. At the Cecil Whig, we realize we are important to our community. With your continued cooperation, we make a difference. So celebrate that with us every week by supporting and enjoying this newspaper.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.