Fall is a great time to take up a new hobby or reinvigorate your commitment to a cause. Why not get more involved in your community?
You can take a class from a local art studio, commit to reading your newspaper every week, or attend a town meeting to learn about the issues that affect your neighborhood.
If you have a dog, why not try out a dog park, like the one in Rising Sun? If you’ve got kids, a trip to your public library can open up new worlds and keep the little ones engaged.
There’s all kinds of ways to be involved in the world around you. Parent teacher groups, coaching and attending community events.
I’ve seen groups of neighbors get together and make maps of who has what for Halloween (candy, allergen free candy, adult beverages, dog treats). There are so many ways to expand your world.
How do you get and stay involved? Please, write to us and tell us all about it! Send us a note at letters@cecilwhig.com. We accept letters from all ages.
